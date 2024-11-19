Finland’s best real estate agency: Colliers

Colliers has an unmatched presence and expertise in the Finnish market. Operating 12 offices across the country, Colliers has established itself as a market leader in property management, providing extensive services that span a portfolio of more than 22,000 properties and approximately 8 million sqm of managed space.

Colliers’ comprehensive approach to real estate management includes oversight of more than 17,000 residential apartments, providing Finnish residents with high-quality, expertly managed living spaces. The company also manages 13 major shopping centres, reinforcing its commitment to supporting thriving retail environments and sustainable urban development across Finland’s key commercial hubs.

With a workforce of more than 400 dedicated professionals, Colliers brings a wealth of expertise and local insight to every project. This team’s dedication and industry knowledge drive the company’s success and enhance the value it provides to clients, residents and retail partners alike.

This recognition as Finland’s best real estate agency reflects Colliers’ holistic approach, combining deep market knowledge, expansive services, and a strong local presence.