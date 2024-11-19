The world’s best bank for real estate: DBS

DBS has demonstrated significant progress through its global connectivity strategy focusing on strategically selected gateway cities. By establishing local real estate teams in these key locations, DBS effectively supported clients as they expanded and diversified their operations. This targeted approach has been instrumental in driving the bank’s compound annual growth rate by 10% from fiscal year 2015 to 2023.

In the face of a challenging 2023, marked by a 30% decline in real estate transaction volumes within the bank’s key locations, DBS demonstrated resilience by achieving year-on-year growth in both its income and asset base. The return on equity in its real estate segment rose from 12.8% to 15.1%.

The bank has notably strengthened its presence in its priority UK and Australia markets. It projects a 20% year-on-year increase in both countries, thanks to formidable client acquisition and retention.

Chew Chong Lim

Client satisfaction and retention have been notable areas of strength for DBS, as evidenced by results in the latest Greenwich survey, in which 72% of customers cited DBS as their preferred banking provider, an increase from 69% in 2023. In the same study, DBS was recognized as the lead relationship bank by 47% of clients.

Technological advancements have played a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency in DBS’s real estate business. The bank implemented advanced GenAI tools for adverse news screening, significantly reducing customer onboarding times, while expanding risk coverage. Furthermore, DBS’s recently introduced AI-based fraud detection system combining machine learning algorithms with traditional rule-based methods has resulted in a 50% improvement in precision and capture rates.

DBS has also excelled in providing advisory services for significant real estate transactions. Notably, the bank facilitated a share swap between ThaiBev and TCCAL for their stakes in F&N and FPL. Its strategy of employing a negotiated fair value approach with robust RNAV (revalued net asset value) valuations led to increased share prices for all involved parties.

Another prominent mandate saw the firm facilitate the largest REIT issue in Hong Kong’s history, namely Link REIT’s HK$18.8 billion ($2.41 billion) rights issue.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised as the world’s best bank for real estate by Euromoney," says Chew Chong Lim, DBS group head of real estate and shipping, aviation, logistics & transportation, Institutional Banking Group. "This historic win, achieved against a record number of entries, marks the first time an Asian bank has received this title twice and reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting our clients in their global investments. We are grateful for the trust of our clients and partners and will continue to add our strength to theirs.”