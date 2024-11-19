Kenya’s best bank for real estate: Stanbic Bank Kenya Limited

Stanbic Kenya Bank Limited has innovative financial solutions and commitment to supporting the country's real estate sector. One of Stanbic’s offerings is its structured term and development facilities, designed to provide real estate developers with the flexibility needed for rapid project execution. These facilities enable more efficient expansion and completion of real estate developments. In addition, Stanbic’s dual currency facility structures help clients manage currency volatility and rental risks, offering financial stability in a fluctuating economic environment.

The bank’s support extends beyond traditional real estate segments, financing alternative projects such as middle-income residential developments, data centres, cold chain facilities, diplomat housing, and student housing. This diverse range reflects Stanbic’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Kenya's real estate market.

Stanbic Kenya also plays a pivotal role in expanding investment opportunities by providing advisory services for REITs, bond issuances, and mergers and acquisitions. A key innovation is the Openspace Solution, a reality capture tool that allows clients to monitor construction progress remotely through 360-degree images, improving project transparency and management efficiency.

Among