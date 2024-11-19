Sweden’s best real estate adviser: Colliers

Colliers has been recognized for its robust market presence and dedication to client-focused innovation. The firm’s recent accomplishments reflect an impressive 82% increase in transaction volumes, with deals totalling SKr22 billion ($2 billion) and additional transactions valued at SKr1.8 billion.

It has also demonstrated strong leasing performance, handling over 45,413 sqm of office and industrial properties, while its valuation team appraised 414 properties collectively worth SKr52.5 billion.

Colliers Sweden completed the acquisition of Pangea Property Partners. This strategic move has amplified Colliers’ advisory capabilities, allowing it to deliver unparalleled services across Sweden and the wider Nordic market.

Over the review period, Colliers has been instrumental in several key transactions, including advising on the SKr3.12 billion K2A student housing divestment and brokering a 1,164 sqm lease for MathWorks with Fabege in Stockholm. In addition, the valuation of Företagsparken’s 56-property portfolio, which includes key warehouses and industrial facilities, highlights Colliers’ expertise in complex valuations across diverse asset classes.

As a thought leader in the Swedish market, Colliers publishes more than 70 research reports annually, providing valuable insights to over 4,000 clients.