Latin America’s best real estate agency: Colliers

Colliers has 25 years of experience in Latin America and a regional presence in 15 countries, solidifying its position as the region’s leading real estate agency. As part of a global platform, Colliers’ Latam clients benefit from a specialized solutions office based in Miami, ensuring seamless service across borders.

Despite economic challenges, Colliers’ brokerage division continues to thrive, driven by high client demand for asset optimization, market diversification, and capital preservation through real estate investments. In the market, Colliers has positioned itself as the market leader in high-net-worth real estate transactions. Over the years, the firm has built a strong portfolio across office, industrial, logistics and retail sectors, supporting long-term client relationships and facilitating international opportunities.

In Chile specifically, Colliers has expanded its brokerage services to include infrastructure transactions involving ports, energy facilities and telecommunications, broadening its scope in key growth sectors. Furthermore, Colliers is proactive in identifying new real estate development opportunities, particularly in underserved regions, including education, senior housing, hospitality and dark stores.