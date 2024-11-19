Brazil’s best real estate adviser: Cushman & Wakefield

Euromoney Real Estate Awards

Brazil’s best real estate adviser: Cushman & Wakefield

November 19, 2024

Over the review period, Cushman & Wakefield has been adapting to changing demands in Brazil’s commercial real estate market, with a focus on major office markets in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. In 2023, the office sector saw growing interest in flexible workspaces, especially in high-end Class A and A+ properties. This shift led Cushman & Wakefield to refine strategies to match evolving corporate needs, aligning occupancy rates with emerging work models.

In the industrial sector, the firm has capitalized on the rising demand for logistics and warehousing, particularly near urban areas to support e-commerce growth. Cushman & Wakefield’s proactive approach positioned them well in this high-growth area, working with their clients to access cutting-edge warehousing solutions that meet modern retail and logistics requirements.

Finally, sustainability plays a central role in Cushman & Wakefield’s strategy, the firm works with its clients to align properties with global goals on decarbonization and energy efficiency. By integrating sustainable practices into their advisory services, Cushman & Wakefield helps clients future-proof their assets while contributing positively to environmental goals.

