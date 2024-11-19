The world’s best real estate adviser: Colliers

Colliers’ performance during the review period was underpinned by significant growth in high-value recurring service lines such as outsourcing, advisory and investment management.

For the six months of 2024 these services expanded substantially year-on-year, increasing as a share of Colliers’ earnings from around 60% in 2023 to 72% by mid-2024.

In addition, the firm's marketing initiatives have contributed to a strengthening in its market position. In April 2024, the firm launched its “Accelerate Your Success” campaign meticulously crafted to highlight Colliers' comprehensive solutions and expertise across all service lines and asset classes. The campaign resulted in over 3,000 new website visitors, more than 500 conversions, and an increase of 37,000 new followers and subscribers on the firm’s LinkedIn page. The campaign has been particularly successful in driving engagement in the Asia-Pacific market, where the firm registered 467,464 impressions, and significantly surpassed industry benchmarks in terms of average post engagement.

In ESG, Colliers advanced its sustainability agenda by launching a comprehensive suite of sustainability services designed to support clients consistently across various business environments.