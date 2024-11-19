The world’s best industrial and logistics developer: Prologis

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

The world’s best industrial and logistics developer: Prologis

November 19, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Prologis has expanded its logistics infrastructure, both domestically and overseas, through a series of new developments and investments in existing projects. The firm has also demonstrated innovation in sustainable practices and advanced automation, underscoring its adaptability to market trends.

One of the firm’s key projects was an Ontario based 4.1 million sq ft fulfilment centre developed for Amazon. Positioned strategically between Carpenter, Eucalyptus and Merrill Avenues near Chino Airport, this five-storey building is poised to become the largest logistics centre in the US. The facility is designed to integrate robotics seamlessly and is expected to employ approximately 1,500 individuals who will collaborate with automated systems to manage smaller items within Amazon’s expansive distribution network.

Western Ontario Logistics Center_960.jpg
The West Ontario Logistics Center

Another of Prologis’s projects in the area, West Ontario Logistics Center added 1.6 million sq ft of distribution space. This expansion, designed to meet modern specifications, included a 40-foot clear height, cross-dock loading capabilities and wide-joint slab construction.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsReal Estate awardsReal Estate global
Gift this article