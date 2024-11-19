The world’s best industrial and logistics developer: Prologis

Prologis has expanded its logistics infrastructure, both domestically and overseas, through a series of new developments and investments in existing projects. The firm has also demonstrated innovation in sustainable practices and advanced automation, underscoring its adaptability to market trends.

One of the firm’s key projects was an Ontario based 4.1 million sq ft fulfilment centre developed for Amazon. Positioned strategically between Carpenter, Eucalyptus and Merrill Avenues near Chino Airport, this five-storey building is poised to become the largest logistics centre in the US. The facility is designed to integrate robotics seamlessly and is expected to employ approximately 1,500 individuals who will collaborate with automated systems to manage smaller items within Amazon’s expansive distribution network.

The West Ontario Logistics Center

Another of Prologis’s projects in the area, West Ontario Logistics Center added 1.6 million sq ft of distribution space. This expansion, designed to meet modern specifications, included a 40-foot clear height, cross-dock loading capabilities and wide-joint slab construction.