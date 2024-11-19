Egypt’s best real estate developer: United Real Estate Company

United Real Estate Company has expanded its Egypt hospitality portfolio with the launch of its Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis Hotel. Given its strategic location, and range of facilities, the hotel is positioned to play a significant role in Egypt's hospitality sector.

Operated under the Waldorf Astoria brand ran in collaboration with Hilton, the development comprises 252 deluxe rooms and suites designed with contemporary aesthetics in mind to ensure guest comfort. The hotel also includes four restaurants, and several event spaces suitable for hosting professional and social gatherings. The presence of a Waldorf Astoria Spa adds to the hotel's amenities, providing various wellness treatments.

Located centrally in Cairo within botanical gardens, the development offers a potential respite from the city's busy atmosphere. Its proximity to key locations such as Cairo International Airport, Grand Egyptian Museum and the New Administrative Capital district, caters to a diverse clientele from tourists to business travellers.