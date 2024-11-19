Colombia’s best bank for real estate: Banco de Bogotá

Banco de Bogotá has significantly improved its financial performance in the real estate sector over the past year. The bank’s real estate portfolio dedicated to housing has grown by 20.82%, increasing from Ps8.4 billion ($1.9 million) in May 2023 to Ps10.2 billion in May 2024. The housing segment now represents 12.05% of the bank’s total business, reflecting a stronger strategic focus.

The bank’s real estate products show robust returns. Social housing loans (VIS) achieved a return on assets (ROA) of 1.15%, while non-social housing loans posted a 0.84% ROA. Housing leasing, though lower with a 0.39% ROA, delivers an 11x payback, demonstrating the profitability of leasing services.

Banco de Bogotá holds a 9% market share in Colombia's housing loan sector. The bank’s innovative digital loan approval system has also driven growth, with more than 6,300 housing loans disbursed, totalling Ps460 billion. These improvements position Banco de Bogotá as a leader in Colombia's competitive real estate market, leveraging technology and strategic growth initiatives.

Finally, Banco de Bogotá promotes sustainable growth through its sustainable construction credit line, offering interest rate discounts, cashback for energy-efficient projects, and green mortgages.