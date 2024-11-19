The UAE’s best real estate developer: Almal Real Estate Development

Almal Real Estate Development has recently enhanced its luxury brand with several high-profile projects.

One of the firm’s standout developments was “The Unexpected”, a hotel and residential project located on Al Marjan island in Ras Al Khaimah. This development spans 2.7 million sqm and features 319 hotel rooms and 103 residential units. The project has boosted Almal’s brand recognition and visibility, contributing to a 40% increase in client enquiries.

The firm’s luxury villa in Dubai’s La Mer South community represented another notable project. Comprising fully furnished villas with 5++ bedrooms on 1,050 sqm plots, this development has achieved a 50% higher sales compare to Almal’s other properties.

Advanced technologies such as smart home systems, integrated across Almal’s portfolio, have contributed to increased demand, and a resulting 20% increase in overall property values.

In addition, Almal has prioritized investments in energy efficiency across its projects. These initiatives have collectively contributed to a 25% reduction in energy consumption through the review period.