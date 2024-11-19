Famous for its residential development, Alveo Land is committed to creating vibrant and groundbreaking communities across the Philippines and is named the Philippines' best residential developer.

Alveo Land has launched 73 developments in 13 strategic locations across the Philippines. It reported P12.7 billion ($0.22 billion) in gross take-up for the first quarter of 2024, the highest first quarter performance ever posted by the company, and 29% growth in year-on-year gross take-up.

Such strong growth is attributed to the success of the Sereneo Nuvali and Caleia Vermosa projects. Launched in March 2024, the 41-hectare Sereneo development is Alveo Land’s sixth project in Ayala Land’s pioneering Nuvali eco-estate in Laguna and posted almost P1.5 billion in year-to-date reservation sales. Caleia Vermosa, launched at the same time, is Alveo Land’s second development in Vermosa. The 28-hectare development generated almost P2 billion in year-to-date reservation sales.

Alveo Land’s record-setting first quarter performance in 2024 was also driven by the strong take-up of the developer’s residential condominium developments, in particular three projects – Park East Place in BGC, the Lattice at Parklinks and Nuveo at Cerca.

Alveo Land also adopted sustainability practices to support its commitments to sustainable development. The most distinctive initiative in 2023 was the repurposing of collected plastics for utilization in construction projects. Alveo Land’s internal collection of clean and dry plastic amounted to 1,797 kilos as of end December in 2023, exceeding the committed 936 kilos by 92%, and it donated this to Green Antz, an innovative provider of building and housing solutions.