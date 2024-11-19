Mexico’s best real estate developer: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

November 19, 2024

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (Vesta) has demonstrated exceptional growth and leadership in industrial real estate across Mexico during the review period. By the end of 2023, Vesta had surpassed its 2031 target for gross leasable area, reaching over 45 million sq ft ahead of schedule through a blend of new developments and certification of existing properties.

In 2024, Vesta further solidified its market presence with major construction projects, including four new buildings across Mexico in high-demand regions of Aguascalientes, Monterrey, Puebla and Mexico City. These expansions are designed to meet surging needs in e-commerce and logistics, strategically enhancing Vesta’s portfolio for sectors poised for sustained growth.

Vesta’s leasing activity reached 2.8 million sq ft in Q2 2024, elevating its overall occupancy to 95%.

Furthermore, during the review period, Vesta added substantial new developments in regions with strong industrial growth, such as Monterrey and Ciudad Juárez. In Ciudad Juárez, for instance, Vesta completed new warehouses to serve growing demand in manufacturing and logistics sectors.

Vesta’s agile approach also includes strategic asset sales, reallocating capital from non-core properties to strengthen high-value assets.

