Peru’s best real estate agency: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield’s Peru office provides specialized services in commercial real estate, focusing on offices, industrial, logistics, and retail sectors. During the review period, it has delivered customized, lifecycle services tailored to corporate clients, encompassing leasing, facility management, and operational continuity. More specifically, Cushman & Wakefield prioritized office market development, addressing Lima’s high vacancy rates with strategic projects in office leasing and construction.

The firm has introduced new facility management solutions with a facility management division structured around innovative frameworks: data-based management for optimizing operations, ESG initiatives for sustainable practices, enhanced user experience for workspace quality, and a professional network that fosters collaboration. This holistic approach allowed the company to provide deeper, more strategic support, directly tied to the core business functions of its clients.

Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield has invested in technology, implementing a suite of digital solutions including Quickpass for monitoring employee presence, Powermeter for energy management, Portal Facility for operations tracking, and My Desk for workspace occupancy insights. These tools feed into FM Insights, a business intelligence platform offering real-time visibility, aiding its facility managers in efficient decision-making.

