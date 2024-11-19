The Nordics and Baltics’ best consultant for real estate: Nordanö

Nordanö’s performance during the review period demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation. It demonstrates the capacity to take the lead in a constantly changing sector while keeping a close eye on ethical business conduct and cutting-edge technological advancements.

One of the initiatives driving Nordanö’s success is its embracing of technological innovation. In March 2024, the firm hosted a lecture by Nils Janse, a leading expert in generative AI. This event sparked the formation of an internal AI-focused team dedicated to exploring how artificial intelligence can be leveraged to enhance real estate processes. By integrating AI into its operations, Nordanö is not only streamlining its internal workflows but also positioning itself as a technological pioneer in the real estate sector.

Further enhancing its operations, Nordanö modernized its IT infrastructure in May 2024. The new systems prioritize sustainability by requiring IT suppliers to adhere to recycling and reuse standards, while cloud-based solutions reduce reliance on physical servers, ensuring minimal environmental impact through renewable energy usage.