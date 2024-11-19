Latin America’s best real estate adviser: Cushman & Wakefield

Latin America’s best real estate adviser: Cushman & Wakefield

November 19, 2024

Cushman & Wakefield has demonstrated robust financial performance and operational expertise over the review period that made it Latin America’s strongest real estate adviser.

Over the past year, the firm has valued 17,000 commercial properties worth $51.8 billion and transacted approximately 800,000 sqm of office, industrial, logistics and retail space in Latin America. It further manages over 24 million sqm of property across the region. Cushman & Wakefield’s significant presence solidifies its role as a key player in the Latin American real estate market.

The firm’s extensive operations in Latin America’s commercial real estate sector, with a focus on office, industrial, logistics and retail markets, underscores its deep expertise in catering to the unique needs of corporate clients. By specializing exclusively in commercial real estate, Cushman & Wakefield offers its clients comprehensive services that span the entire real estate lifecycle, consistently delivering tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients in an increasingly complex environment.

Rafael Nolazco

One notable success is Cushman & Wakefield’s long-term partnership with Huawei, which began in 2021 with portfolio management in Mexico.

