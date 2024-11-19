North America’s best real estate adviser: JLL

JLL's advisory services in North America saw major achievements across 2023 and 2024, solidifying its reputation for market leadership. The firm supported strategic commercial real estate transitions, notably through data centre investments addressing heightened demand from AI and cloud sectors amid power and space shortages. In addition, JLL's valuation advisory expanded in healthcare and other specialized sectors, helping clients navigate complex market landscapes with data-driven insights.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, JLL has advised on high-profile advisory projects across North America, focusing on real estate development, corporate leasing, capital markets, and data centre strategy.

Some notable projects include its work on HSBC’s new headquarters in New York, where JLL guided the restructuring and redevelopment of the property in Manhattan's Hudson Yards neighbourhood. This high-visibility project enabled HSBC to re-envision its workspace, reflecting a modern, sustainable and employee-centred environment.

The new HSBC office space at Hudson Yards, New York | Photo: M Moser Associates and Garrett Rowland

In addition, JLL provided advisory services to US Capital Development for Forsyth Pointe, aiming to revitalize the central business district in Clayton, Missouri.