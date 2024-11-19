Africa’s best real estate investment manager: Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit Real Estate Income Group’s diverse portfolio, high occupancy, multinational tenants and strong financial discipline drive its growth. Sustainability and gender equality initiatives, alongside strategic asset management, position the company to become a market leader in the region.

Grit’s portfolio is well-diversified across various sectors: office space (28.6%), corporate accommodation (27.1%), retail (20.9%), hospitality (10.2%), and light industrial (10.1%). With an EPRA occupancy rate of 93.6% and 85.3% of its tenants being multinationals, Grit, headed by CEO Bronwyn Corbett, a founding member of the company, has proven its reliability in maintaining high occupancy rates and tenant retention. The group also demonstrated strong financial discipline, achieving a contractual rental collection rate of 101.3%.

Despite a slight decrease in EPRA net reinstatement value ($0.728 per share) from the previous year, the group’s net operating income grew by 5.7% from ongoing operations. The total portfolio value stands at $788.2 million, with Grit actively managing its debt of $306 million, 78.2% of which is hedged and linked to sustainability, reflecting their long-term financial stability.