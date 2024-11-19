North America’s best best bank for real estate: Bank of America

Bank of America (BofA) continues to be a key player in North America’s commercial real estate (CRE) landscape, closing out 2023 with $86.57 billion in CRE loans, a notable 11.4% year-over-year increase. Representing 8.2% of its total loan portfolio, these loans support a variety of real estate ventures that foster urban development, economic growth and housing accessibility.

The bank has continued its strategic investments in commercial real estate over the review period, throughout the year Bank of America has provided sophisticated financing solutions for diverse asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, and multi-family properties. A notable transaction in 2023 was the $330 million refinancing package for the high-occupancy Salmon Tower in Bryant Park, New York City, a collaboration with UBS and Taconic Capital Advisors. This strategic investment underscores the bank’s commitment to supporting essential commercial assets in major markets.

In addition, the bank has had a role in addressing broader market challenges in dealing with distressed properties, offering both lending solutions and strategic partnerships to manage high-interest rates and economic volatility.