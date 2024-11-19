The UK’s best real estate investment manager: Blackstone

Blackstone’s recent UK investments reflect its targeted approach to high-demand sectors within the UK’s real estate market.

In June 2024, the firm acquired Village Hotels from KSL Capital Partners in a deal worth £850 million. Village Hotels is a prominent hospitality brand with 33 properties located in well-connected regional cities and suburban areas, a portfolio spanning 4,400 hotel keys. This acquisition strategically aligns with the firm’s focus on acquiring properties with integrated leisure and hospitality experiences. The brand’s “all under one roof” concept provides a range of services from hotel accommodations and fitness clubs to dining options and co-working spaces.

Blackstone has also provided significant capital to UK affordable housing. Through its real estate portfolio companies Sage Homes and Leaf Living, the firm secured a £819 million agreement with Vistry Homes to acquire over 2,900 affordable housing units across the UK. The portfolio of homes acquired under this agreement is expected to be completed within two years, a timeline that speaks to Blackstone’s commitment to rapid deployment of assets in the sector.

