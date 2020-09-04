The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Top Stories
Capital Markets
Germany’s rescue fund seeks a reboot
Dominic O’Neill, September 04, 2020
The lifeline that Berlin promised Germany’s businesses earlier this year was so large it made other corporate rescues in Europe look tame. In its determination to protect companies and jobs Berlin is stirring new debate, at home and abroad, about its growing role as an industrial decision maker and even shareholder. Can the country use its financial muscle to relaunch its own sputtering economic model?
Fintech
Orchestration platforms to ease payments complexity
Peter Lee, August 28, 2020
Wealth
DBS’s Joseph Poon: Stability from a sea of troubles
Elliot Wilson, August 27, 2020
Treasury
Fintech and the regulators: Bridges to nowhere?
Paul Golden, August 27, 2020
ESG
ESG data – mind the gaps
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, August 27, 2020
Coronavirus
Long Reads
  • iStock whale EU recovery png 1920px.png
    Capital Markets
    The EU recovery fund may transform European bond markets
    Peter Lee, August 19, 2020
    The EU’s new recovery fund is a historic step to help the countries worst affected by Covid avoid a debt trap. If the EU’s short-term bills become a risk-free, interest-rate instrument, this temporary response to the deadly virus could become a permanent change to Europe’s capital markets
  • moonshot cropped 3.jpg
    Banking
    Money and the moonshot
    Chris Wright, June 10, 2020
    A new Euromoney podcast series traces the relationship between space and the private sector, from the early Cold War state-funded model of Apollo to one in which venture capital backs the most interesting and visionary ideas.
What They Said
Banking
Treasury
Capital Markets
ESG
Fintech
Foreign Exchange
Wealth
Opinion
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: US banks exploit ESG’s move beyond a cancel culture
Jon Macaskill, September 03, 2020
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing is moving beyond a compliance-focused cancel culture, giving US banks an undeserved chance to win market share from European firms.
Opinion
SDGs: Conscious coupling of the public and private sectors
September 01, 2020
Opinion
What’s wrong with ESG ratings?
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, September 01, 2020
Opinion
Responsible finance: Trump’s Kodak moment
Helen Avery, September 01, 2020
Latest Surveys
Surveys
Euromoney Belt and Road Results Index: Q2 2020
Jeremy Weltman, August 05, 2020
The Euromoney Belt and Road Index (EBRI) combines International Monetary Fund (IMF) GDP figures with investment climate (IC) scores sourced from economists and political experts who ranked countries on the Euromoney Country Risk platform. The index therefore combines qualitative, crowd-sourced opinion with quantitative data. Using these sources EBRI aims to provide a clear and credible index representing the politico-economic environment and investment climate.
Foreign Exchange
FX Survey 2020: Results Index
June 25, 2020
Surveys
Euromoney Belt and Road Results Index: Q1 2020
Jeremy Weltman, May 14, 2020
Latest Awards
Awards
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 North America winners revealed
July 15, 2020
The US’s PNC Financial Services and Royal Bank of Canada win the best bank accolades in their respective countries in this year’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence.
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2020: Best bank in the UK
July 15, 2020
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Africa
July 15, 2020
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Middle East
July 15, 2020
Sponsored
