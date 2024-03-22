Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
GLOBAL
AFRICA
ASIA
CEE
LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
NORDICS AND BALTICS
NORTH AMERICA
WESTERN EUROPE

World's Best Private Bank

Mary Callahan Erdoes, JPMorgan.jpg
Private Banking Awards
The world’s best private bank: JPMorgan Private Bank
JPMorgan Private Bank clients enjoy the best of both worlds: an intimate relationship with a US lender that is allied to the power of a genuinely global financial leader. It is led by Mary Callahan Erdoes.
March 22, 2024

Global Awards

Africa's Best Regional Private Bank

Alan-Wellburn-standard-bank-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Africa’s best regional private bank: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment
As Africa’s largest bank by assets, Standard Bank Wealth and Investment is well-placed to take advantage of the growth of the continent as a private-banking market. The firm is led by Alan Wellburn, head of wealth management.
March 22, 2024

Regional Awards

  1. Private Banking Awards
    Africa’s best international private bank: Barclays Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  2. Private Banking Awards
    Africa’s best for family-office services: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment
    March 22, 2024
  3. Private Banking Awards
    Africa’s best for digital solutions: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment
    March 22, 2024
  4. Private Banking Awards
    Africa’s best for sustainability: FNB
    March 22, 2024
  5. Private Banking Awards
    Africa’s best for succession planning: FNB
    March 22, 2024
  6. Private Banking Awards
    Africa’s best for discretionary portfolio management: FNB
    March 22, 2024
  7. Private Banking Awards
    Africa’s best for HNW: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment
    March 22, 2024
  8. Private Banking Awards
    Africa’s best for UHNW: FNB
    March 22, 2024
  9. Private Banking Awards
    Africa’s best for philanthropic advisory: FNB
    March 22, 2024
  10. Private Banking Awards
    Africa’s best for next-gen: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment
    March 22, 2024


Country Awards

Asia's Best Regional Private Bank

Joseph-Poon-DBS-2023-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Asia’s best regional private bank: DBS
In a year that has seen Asia's financial institutions face mounting pressures from geopolitical headwinds, DBS retains its mantle as Asia’s best private bank 2024. This award comes in tandem with two other regional honours: best for family office services and best for high net-worth (HNW) individuals. Its managing director and group head is Joseph Poon.
March 22, 2024

Regional Awards

  1. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best international private bank: Julius Baer
    March 22, 2024
  2. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best for family-office services: DBS
    March 22, 2024
  3. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best for digital solutions: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
    March 22, 2024
  4. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best for sustainability: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
    March 22, 2024
  5. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best for succession planning: HSBC
    March 22, 2024
  6. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best for investment research: JPMorgan Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  7. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best for discretionary portfolio management: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
    March 22, 2024
  8. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best for HNW: DBS
    March 22, 2024
  9. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best for UHNW: Julius Baer
    March 22, 2024
  10. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best pure-play private bank: Union Bancaire Privée
    March 22, 2024
  11. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best for next-gen: UOB Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  12. Private Banking Awards
    Asia’s best chief investment office: Citi Private Bank
    March 22, 2024


Country Awards

CEE's Best Regional Private Bank

Tamas-Bozsogi-OTP-PB-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
CEE’s best regional private bank: OTP Private Banking
Over the past decade, OTP Group has grown as a regional bank in central and eastern Europe – even as other international banks have begun to retreat from the region. Listed in Budapest since 1995, the group now covers 12 countries, counting 17 million customers. Although it is headquartered in Hungary, it also considers itself a market leader in Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro and Slovenia in terms of the overall banking market, including retail.
March 22, 2024

Regional Awards

  1. Private Banking Awards
    CEE’s best international private bank: UniCredit
    March 22, 2024
  2. Private Banking Awards
    CEE’s best for digital solutions: OTP Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  3. Private Banking Awards
    CEE’s best for sustainability: OTP Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  4. Private Banking Awards
    CEE’s best for discretionary portfolio management: OTP Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  5. Private Banking Awards
    CEE’s best for HNW: UniCredit
    March 22, 2024


Country Awards

Latin America's Best Private Bank

Roberto-Sallouti-BTG-Pactual-2022-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Latin America’s best regional private bank: BTG Pactual
In recent years, the private banking industry in Latin America has been undergoing rapid transformation, with lower real interest rates and digitalization fragmenting traditional brands. And senior bankers forming their own boutiques.
March 22, 2024

Regional Awards

  1. Private Banking Awards
    Latin America’s best international private bank: Santander Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  2. Private Banking Awards
    Latin America’s best for family-office services: BTG Pactual
    March 22, 2024
  3. Private Banking Awards
    Latin America’s best for digital solutions: Santander Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  4. Private Banking Awards
    Latin America’s best for sustainability: BTG Pactual
    March 22, 2024
  5. Private Banking Awards
    Latin America’s best for next-gen: BTG Pactual
    March 22, 2024
  6. Private Banking Awards
    Latin America’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Credicorp Capital
    March 22, 2024
  7. Private Banking Awards
    Latin America’s best for investment research: Credicorp Capital
    March 22, 2024
  8. Private Banking Awards
    Latin America’s best for succession planning: Itaú Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  9. Private Banking Awards
    Latin America’s best for HNW: Santander Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  10. Private Banking Awards
    Latin America’s best for UHNW: Santander Private Banking
    March 22, 2024


Country Awards

Middle East's Best Private Bank

Marwan-Hadi-Executive-Vice-President-and-Head-of-Retail-Banking-UAE-at-_Emirates-NBD-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Middle East’s best regional private bank: Emirates NBD Private Banking
Emirates NBD Private Banking’s retail banking and wealth management division generated its highest-ever revenue and strongest loan growth during the awards period and the firm is named Euromoney’s best private bank in the Middle East this year.
March 22, 2024

Regional Awards

  1. Private Banking Awards
    Middle East’s best international private bank: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
    March 22, 2024
  2. Private Banking Awards
    Middle East’s best for digital solutions: Emirates NBD Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  3. Private Banking Awards
    Middle East’s best for UHNW: Emirates NBD Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  4. Private Banking Awards
    Middle East’s best for sustainability: First Abu Dhabi Bank
    March 22, 2024
  5. Private Banking Awards
    Middle East’s best for succession planning: HSBC
    March 22, 2024
  6. Private Banking Awards
    Middle East’s best for investment research: Julius Baer
    March 22, 2024
  7. Private Banking Awards
    Middle East’s best chief investment office: First Abu Dhabi Bank
    March 22, 2024
  8. Private Banking Awards
    Middle East’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Lombard Odier
    March 22, 2024
  9. Private Banking Awards
    Middle East’s best for family-office services: Mashreq Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  10. Private Banking Awards
    Middle East’s best pure-play private bank: Lombard Odier
    March 22, 2024


Country Awards

Nordics and Baltics' Best Regional Private Bank

Jorgen_Gronlund_2023_960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Nordics and Baltics’ best regional private bank: Carnegie Private Banking
Amid strong competition between the region’s leading private lenders, Carnegie Private Banking is the judging panel’s choice for best private bank in the Nordics and Baltics this year. The bank has also been recognized in three other categories: family office services, investment research and ultra-high net-worth individuals.
March 22, 2024

Regional Awards

  1. Private Banking Awards
    Nordics and Baltics’ best international private bank: JPMorgan Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  2. Private Banking Awards
    Nordics and Baltics’ best for investment research: Carnegie Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  3. Private Banking Awards
    Nordics and Baltics’ best for UHNW: Carnegie Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  4. Private Banking Awards
    Nordics and Baltics’ best for family-office services: DNB Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  5. Private Banking Awards
    Nordics and Baltics’ best for discretionary portfolio management: Formue
    March 22, 2024
  6. Private Banking Awards
    Nordics and Baltics’ best for sustainability: Formue
    March 22, 2024


Country Awards

North America's Best Private Bank

Mary-Callahan-Erdoes-JPMorgan-2020-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
North America’s best regional private bank: JPMorgan Private Bank
If JPMorgan Private Bank has one objective, it is to provide to clients that magic combination of an institution with the power of a global financial leader and the intimacy of a private-banking relationship. It is led by Mary Callahan Erdoes.
March 22, 2024

Regional Awards

  1. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best international private bank: UBS
    March 22, 2024
  2. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best for next-gen: Bank of America Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  3. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best for philanthropic advisory: Bank of America Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  4. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Goldman Sachs
    March 22, 2024
  5. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best for investment research: Goldman Sachs
    March 22, 2024
  6. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best for succession planning: Goldman Sachs
    March 22, 2024
  7. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best for family-office services: JPMorgan Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  8. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best for digital solutions: JPMorgan Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  9. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best for UHNW: JPMorgan Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  10. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best for sustainability: Morgan Stanley
    March 22, 2024
  11. Private Banking Awards
    North America’s best chief investment office: RBC Wealth Management
    March 22, 2024


Country Awards

Europe's Best Private Bank

BNP Vincent Lecomte
Private Banking Awards
Western Europe’s best regional private bank: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
BNP Paribas Wealth Management operates across 17 countries, serving a client base of entrepreneurs, family offices and high net-worth individuals.
March 22, 2024

Regional Awards

  1. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best international private bank: JPMorgan Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  2. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best for digital solutions: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
    March 22, 2024
  3. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best for investment research: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
    March 22, 2024
  4. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best for philanthropic advisory: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
    March 22, 2024
  5. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best for sustainability: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
    March 22, 2024
  6. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best for HNW: Deutsche Bank Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  7. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best for UHNW: Deutsche Bank Private Bank
    March 22, 2024
  8. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Julius Baer
    March 22, 2024
  9. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best for next-gen: Julius Baer
    March 22, 2024
  10. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best for family-office services: LGT Private Banking
    March 22, 2024
  11. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best pure-play private bank: Lombard Odier
    March 22, 2024
  12. Private Banking Awards
    Western Europe’s best for succession planning: Societe Generale Private Banking
    March 22, 2024


Country Awards