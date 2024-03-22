Asia’s best pure-play private bank: Union Bancaire Privée
Asia’s best pure-play private bank: Union Bancaire Privée

March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP), one of Switzerland's most prestigious private banks, has charted a course of strategic growth in Asia throughout 2023.

With a strong presence in the region, UBP's Hong Kong hub caters to the diverse needs of the Greater China markets and the Philippines, while its Singaporean counterpart serves clients from Singapore, the broader southeast Asian region and non-resident Indians.

The bank has demonstrated quick growth, particularly in Singapore, where the number of relationship managers has grown by over 50% in just 10 months, reinforcing UBP's commitment to cementing its influence in southeast Asia's wealth-management landscape.

In Hong Kong, UBP has bolstered its advisory capabilities with the appointment of a head of equity advisory and a head of funds for North Asia, alongside the recruitment of a seasoned hedge fund adviser, fortifying the bank's prowess in hedge fund advisory.

The Asian market now comprises 14% of UBP's assets and liabilities, with 2023 marking a year of robust growth.

