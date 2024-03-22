Latin America’s best for family-office services: BTG Pactual
Latin America’s best for family-office services: BTG Pactual

March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024

In Brazil – and indeed throughout Latin America – the family-office business is critical for private banks.

With most regional companies still in private hands – and today usually managed through complex family holdings – family offices and multi-family offices are a huge source of potential assets. However, it is a demanding sector – the managers of family offices know their worth and push hard on fees, as well as demanding innovative investment and leading risk management.

BTG Pactual’s family-office group is the recognised leader in the region when it comes to delivering strategic and personalised advice to wealthy families in Brazil – as well as in Chile, the US and Europe.

Often the focus for this segment is balancing capital protection without losing too much upside. BTG works closely with clients to identify their individual risk tolerance and appetite – implementing derivative strategies to minimise downsides to more aggressive asset allocations where appropriate.

Topics

PB awardsBest private bankLatin America and CaribbeanPB regional awardBTG Pactual
