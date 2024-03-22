North America’s best for sustainability: Morgan Stanley

Once again, Morgan Stanley takes the award for best private bank for sustainability in North America this year. The bank shows consistent leadership in this space with its Investing with Impact platform that now boasts over 300 financial products and accounted for $69 billion in client assets, as of September 2023.

For the judges, the continued growth of the platform reflects the bank’s credentials in sustainable and environmental, social and governance investing.

“Although there were few new initiatives, the portfolios show good growth and demonstrate consistency,” they said.

Its suite of six Investing with Impact and two Diversity Portfolio Solutions had $1.7 billion in assets under management, representing 12% year-to-date growth.

During the awards period, Morgan Stanley launched its detailed impact reporting to ground its sustainable investment products and services in high-quality data.

Morgan Stanley launched its detailed impact reporting to ground its sustainable investment products and services in high-quality data

It is the level of transparency and traceability of the Morgan Stanley Impact Quotient reporting application that makes this US firm stand out from its peer group in this category.

The