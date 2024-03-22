Western Europe’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Julius Baer
Western Europe’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Julius Baer

March 22, 2024
Few manage to do discretionary portfolio management better than Julius Baer today. The largest pure-play private bank by assets under management has been busy during its latest strategic cycle, which runs for three years through 2025.

What sets the Swiss private bank apart from its peers over the years is getting the simple things right, from its proven track record in investment, to its global presence and expertise.

When it comes to DPM, Julius Baer distinguishes between five mandate types: globally diversified; regionally focused; asset class-specific; sustainability; and, finally, modular, which combines offerings from across the bank’s suite of offerings.

The investment process combines top-down analysis by the bank’s investment committee, with bottom-up portfolio management.

The Zurich-based wealth manager rolled out new digital offerings during the awards period, as well as a host of new funds, which it added to its well-stocked portfolio of DPM offerings.

Its Global Income Opportunities Fund, unveiled in May 2023, offers multiple benefits to its wealthy and ultra-wealthy customers, including stable and attractive income and diversified income sources by capturing coupons and dividends while maintaining capital appreciation.

