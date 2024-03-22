Asia’s best for HNW: DBS

This year, DBS has been named Asia’s best private bank for high-net-worth individuals, a testament to its innovative approach in this competitive wealth-management sector.

At a time when the race to attract HNW individuals intensifies, DBS sets itself apart with a distinctive product offering that caters to the growing interest of Asia's wealthy in digital assets.

It has launched trust solutions for cryptocurrencies, merging the security and succession planning of traditional wealth management with the dynamic landscape of digital assets.

Building upon DBS Trustee's experience with conventional assets, this foray into digital assets positions DBS as a trailblazer in Asia's financial sector.

In 2022, DBS reported an 80% increase in the volume of bitcoin traded on its DBS Digital Exchange. Capitalizing on this momentum, the bank expanded its services to include digital asset custody, which resulted in a doubling of the number of bitcoins under custody.

The bank's offerings in legacy insurance have also seen considerable growth, with HNW legacy insurance revenues climbing by 20% year on year, and projections indicating a record high by the end of 2023.

DBS