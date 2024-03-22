CEE’s best for discretionary portfolio management: OTP Private Banking

OTP Private Banking says it has recently embarked on an overhaul of its discretionary portfolio management services. This involves redefining the workflow to reflect topical industry themes, such as the focus on environmental, social and governance, as well as the implementation of what it describes as revolutionary new front-office software and a focus on increasing client alpha.

DPM with an absolute-return and benchmark-tracking approach is available for all private-banking clients in the group, managed by separate business lines.

In a difficult capital-markets environment, the bank says sales of discretionary portfolios and structured products grew a great deal. This contributed to growth across OTP Private Banking of assets under management, income and client numbers.

The private-banking division’s AuM in 2011 were Ft651 billion ($1.8 billion) in 2021. By the third quarter of 2023, it was Ft2.8 trillion.

As a regional player, OTP seeks to ensure that its customers achieve the same quality of service and product range in every subsidiary, with differences due only to local market specifics and national regulation.