CEE’s best for discretionary portfolio management: OTP Private Banking
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

CEE’s best for discretionary portfolio management: OTP Private Banking

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

OTP Private Banking says it has recently embarked on an overhaul of its discretionary portfolio management services. This involves redefining the workflow to reflect topical industry themes, such as the focus on environmental, social and governance, as well as the implementation of what it describes as revolutionary new front-office software and a focus on increasing client alpha.

DPM with an absolute-return and benchmark-tracking approach is available for all private-banking clients in the group, managed by separate business lines.

In a difficult capital-markets environment, the bank says sales of discretionary portfolios and structured products grew a great deal. This contributed to growth across OTP Private Banking of assets under management, income and client numbers.

The private-banking division’s AuM in 2011 were Ft651 billion ($1.8 billion) in 2021. By the third quarter of 2023, it was Ft2.8 trillion.

As a regional player, OTP seeks to ensure that its customers achieve the same quality of service and product range in every subsidiary, with differences due only to local market specifics and national regulation.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsEmerging EuropePB regional awardOTP Bank
Gift this article