Nordics and Baltics’ best for family-office services: DNB Private Banking

DNB Private Banking has been named this year’s best bank for family-office services in the Nordics and Baltics.

The lender earned the prize for its comprehensive and client-focused approach to managing large pools of assets on behalf of families. Notably, DNB offers tailored solutions to clients, including a wide spectrum of products and services related to their capital not only for wealth management and financing, but also next-gen planning, as well as legal and credit facilities, and advice on the sale and purchase of companies.

A key factor contributing to DNB's success is its dedicated team for family-office clients. Each team includes a dedicated private banker, credit adviser and coordinator, paired with markets specialists, lawyers and other experts as needed. The family-office team serves around 60% of Norway's top 400 wealthiest individuals, showcasing the bank's deep market penetration in its home market.

DNB Private Banking earned the prize for its comprehensive and client-focused approach to managing large pools of assets on behalf of families

DNB's collaborative approach extends across the bank, with the family-office team working in conjunction with markets and corporate banking.