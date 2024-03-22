Africa’s best for philanthropic advisory: FNB

Last year was marked by innovation and implementation for 2024’s winner of the award for Africa's best bank for philanthropic advisory: FNB.

The African lender showed remarkable agility in creating new digital solutions for its clients in the philanthropic space that made it stand out from its peers.

One development that caught the judging panel’s attention was the launch of an Islamic Philanthropic Offering in April 2023. FNB introduced Islamic philanthropy through its digital capability nav» Care on the FNB app, to provide its growing number of Islamic clients with the opportunity to make Zakat and Sadaqah donations to causes of their choice.

There were other initiatives made available to clients on the app too, particularly in the environmental space. In July 2023, FNB introduced two carbon-tracking tools, Carbon Coach and Carbon Calculator, to help its clients understand how their spending decisions impact the climate.

To incentivise clients to curb their emissions footprint, FNB also set up an urban afforestation project in Munsieville, South Africa, to maximise carbon sequestration.

