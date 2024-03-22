Western Europe’s best for next-gen: Julius Baer

Serving the next generation of wealthy individuals and family members is at the heart of everything Julius Baer does. The Swiss pure-play wealth manager is cognisant of the vast amount of wealth in the process of being handed from one set of family hands to the next; it sees this segment as a key vehicle for it to, in its words, “live out [its] purpose” and “create value beyond wealth”.

In the UK, Julius Baer has a strong next-gen client programme. The process starts with a wealth-management summer programme that targets the children of clients, aged 16 to 17. Graduates can then go on to attend its Young Partners UK Elective programme when they turn 18. It is at this point that many are introduced to the bank’s wider ‘Young Partners’ global community.

Young Partners is also a global tour de force, bringing together young customers from Europe and across the world.