Western Europe’s best for family-office services: LGT Private Banking

LGT Private Banking is the private bank of the Princely House of Liechtenstein. Founded in 1920, it operates according to the same values and convictions that have guided the building and managing of its owner’s family assets for almost 900 years, across 26 generations: thinking and acting entrepreneurially; a long-term focus; openness to new developments and technologies; and a disciplined approach to risk and resources.

LGT operates private-banking platforms in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the UK, as well as cross Asia and the Middle East. As of June 30, 2023, LGT managed assets of SFr305.8 billion ($347 billion) for private and institutional clients.

Last year, it agreed to acquire abrdn’s discretionary fund management business in the UK and Jersey, while also announcing a development hub in Barcelona where it expects to invest SFr200 million in digitalization over five years.

LGT Capital Partners serves as the family office of the Princely Family and manages a substantial amount of wealth in the endowment-like portfolio The Princely Strategy, which is accessible to other family-office clients.