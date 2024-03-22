Africa’s best international private bank: Barclays Private Bank
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

Africa’s best international private bank: Barclays Private Bank

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

Seven years ago, Barclays’ then chief executive Jes Staley decided to gradually sell down its Johannesburg-listed African unit, including retail banks across the continent. But when Credit Suisse announced a strategic refresh in 2021 – including selling its ultra-high net-worth private client book in nine African markets – Barclays saw it as a chance to gain bulk in African private banking once again.

As part of the deal, Barclays took on a 20-strong team of private bankers and support staff across Dubai, Zurich and London. The deal included African economies such as Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, but excluded South Africa.

“Make no mistake, the deal has been a game changer for us,” Amol Prabhu, Barclays’ South Africa country chief and Africa market head told Euromoney late last year. “We’ve experienced five years of growth in just 18 months. Our Africa ultra-high net-worth private banking business has nearly tripled in size.”

Although Barclays sees itself as a mid-sized private bank, it believes this has advantages in the extent to which it can offer bespoke solutions for UHNW clients.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsAfricaPB regional awardBarclays
Gift this article