Nordics and Baltics’ best international private bank: JPMorgan Private Bank
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

The award for the best international private bank in the Nordics and Baltics goes to JPMorgan Private Bank this year. Among other things, the US lender impressed the judging panel with the philanthropic commitments it has facilitated for clients in the region.

A highlight was the partnership with Brilliant Minds, an impact-driven Swedish foundation rooted in the local tech space to support individuals with innovative and sustainable ideas.

The Brilliant Minds Community Program invites hundreds of young people from across Stockholm to experience its events.

In addition, JPMorgan Private Bank is working with NyföretagarCentrum, a Swedish organization that focuses on promoting and assisting entrepreneurs across the country who want to create sustainable businesses and jobs for their communities.

JPMorgan Private Bank impressed the judging panel with the philanthropic commitments it has facilitated for clients in the region

A key attraction is that local organizations and institutions can tap into JPMorgan Private Bank’s global network of philanthropic relationships, for example with the Ikea Foundation.

