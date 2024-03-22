Middle East’s best for succession planning: HSBC

In a region where most private-sector commercial activity is undertaken by family businesses, succession planning and wealth transfer could not be more important.

The topic is relatively new for many families in the region, many of whom are preparing for just a first or second intergenerational wealth transfer.

In this environment, HSBC stands out for the products and services it offers to clients in the Gulf that are at this critical juncture.

HSBC can leverage its wider network for succession-planning advice, bringing international services such as its commercial bank and trust companies to the table.

The bank’s ability to connect clients in the region to its trust and fiduciary services teams in Jersey, Singapore, Hong Kong and the US is key here. Established in 1946, the business has helped families establish and maintain trusts for private and charitable purposes and act as trustee for clients for over 76 years.

