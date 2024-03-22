Middle East’s best for succession planning: HSBC
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

Middle East’s best for succession planning: HSBC

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

In a region where most private-sector commercial activity is undertaken by family businesses, succession planning and wealth transfer could not be more important.

The topic is relatively new for many families in the region, many of whom are preparing for just a first or second intergenerational wealth transfer.

In this environment, HSBC stands out for the products and services it offers to clients in the Gulf that are at this critical juncture.

HSBC can leverage its wider network for succession-planning advice, bringing international services such as its commercial bank and trust companies to the table.

HSBC can leverage its wider network for succession-planning advice, bringing international services such as its commercial bank and trust companies to the table

The bank’s ability to connect clients in the region to its trust and fiduciary services teams in Jersey, Singapore, Hong Kong and the US is key here. Established in 1946, the business has helped families establish and maintain trusts for private and charitable purposes and act as trustee for clients for over 76 years.

The

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsMiddle EastPB regional awardHSBC
Gift this article