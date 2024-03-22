Latin America’s best for investment research: Credicorp Capital

Credicorp Capital’s investment in investment research is a differentiator for a local private bank. The regional coverage provides excellent breadth, but it is the depth in certain areas that provides its client base with different investment ideas.

The bank actively seeks out new niche investment ideas and dedicates small teams to identify ways to optimize returns around these investment themes, before suggesting these innovative ideas to clients. Increasingly, private banking clients are looking for returns that are uncorrelated to the traditional asset classes that dominate the investment landscape in the region.

Perhaps this ethos has been particularly strong at Credicorp because the bank’s home market of Peru requires international diversification from both a risk and return perspective.

With a natural appetite for offshore investment ideas, the bank has built up investment research that scans the investment horizon for opportunities.

The department spans the full range of investment vehicles – from the low-cost passive approach of exchange-traded funds – to the individual portfolio construction of risk-adjusted returns.