Western Europe’s best for succession planning: Societe Generale Private Banking

Societe Generale Private Banking, the wealth-management arm of Societe Generale, is a worldwide private bank with a strong European base. It had €140 billion of assets under management at the end of September 2023.

SGPB offers expertise in wealth-management solutions to entrepreneurs, high net-worth individuals and family offices, giving access to a complete range of services: wealth planning, financing, corporate solutions, investment solutions, portfolio management and passions advisory, for example in art and wine banking, as well as philanthropy.

The group has always had a strong focus on entrepreneurs, and in 2023 announced dedicated teams to support these customers through the development of their businesses, the simplification of their financial challenges and to accompany them on the full journey from creation to realization.

At the same time, SGPB recognizes, as per a recent UBS report, that wealth creation via inheritance has outpaced entrepreneurship amongst the world’s richest families. The report adds that this transfer of wealth across generations will continue for the foreseeable future, estimating that more than 1,000 billionaires globally will transfer over $5.2