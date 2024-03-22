Latin America’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Credicorp Capital

Credicorp Capital retains its award for being the best private bank for discretionary portfolio management in 2024.

The judges noted that the bank’s recent investment in this specific area of expertise, coupled with its push to expand its services throughout Latin America, continues to enhance its regional repuation. With hubs in Panama and Miami, the bank is clearly not constrained to its Peruvian home market.

Discretionary portfolio management is one of Credicorp’s leading private-banking strategies to differentiate itself in an increasingly crowded field. Each client portfolio is individually constructed by tailoring the client’s wealth-management objectives to the portfolio investment team, which now comprises more than 50 professionals based throughout the Americas.

The bank offers local custody in each country – its active management of fixed income products across multiple Andean and core Latin American local capital markets is a key differentiator.

Clients can also locate portfolios outside the region, booked through the bank’s regulated financial hubs, which have increased their investment breadth in terms of international structured products, equities and alternative assets.