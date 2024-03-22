Latin America’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Credicorp Capital
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

Latin America’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Credicorp Capital

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

Credicorp Capital retains its award for being the best private bank for discretionary portfolio management in 2024.

The judges noted that the bank’s recent investment in this specific area of expertise, coupled with its push to expand its services throughout Latin America, continues to enhance its regional repuation. With hubs in Panama and Miami, the bank is clearly not constrained to its Peruvian home market.

Discretionary portfolio management is one of Credicorp’s leading private-banking strategies to differentiate itself in an increasingly crowded field. Each client portfolio is individually constructed by tailoring the client’s wealth-management objectives to the portfolio investment team, which now comprises more than 50 professionals based throughout the Americas.

The bank offers local custody in each country – its active management of fixed income products across multiple Andean and core Latin American local capital markets is a key differentiator.

Clients can also locate portfolios outside the region, booked through the bank’s regulated financial hubs, which have increased their investment breadth in terms of international structured products, equities and alternative assets.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsLatin America and CaribbeanPB regional awardCredicorp Capital
Gift this article