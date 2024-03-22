Asia’s best for family-office services: DBS

With Singapore's ascent to a prominent hub for family offices in Asia, DBS has made quick work of establishing itself as a leading player in the region.

DBS today banks one in three family offices in the city-state, with assets under management doubling over the past two years. This boost, partly a windfall from the substantial global capital retreat from China, has also been driven by a diversified client base from Europe, the US and the Middle East. This has contributed to a 42% year-on-year increase in family-office account openings and a 27% rise in AuM despite a tepid global economic climate.

The bank is committed to innovation, continually adapting to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients. Through the DBS Foundry platform – an initiative launched last year to drive innovation in services and products – DBS has capitalized on Singapore’s Variable Capital Company (VCC) legal structure to launch the first-ever multi-family office VCC.