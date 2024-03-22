Western Europe’s best international private bank: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan has been making a strong push in private banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa over the past three years, substantially growing its numbers of advisers and clients, opening offices from Athens and Brussels to Copenhagen and Manchester, while taking advantage of its big technology budget to invest in new capabilities.

Its ambition is to present clients with the best of two worlds: the intimate, customized nature of a close private client relationship emphasising advice and investment performance, allied to the power of a global financial leader.

One example of how this works for Europe’s wealthiest families comes in philanthropy and impact investing.

The bank finds that areas those clients seek to work in are often intractable problems that have no geographic boundaries, such as climate change, innovations in cancer care or life sciences research.

By working alongside its global network of advisers, clients can connect to each other across continents to learn more about their shared focuses and hurdles.

Increasingly,