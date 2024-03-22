Asia’s best for investment research: JPMorgan Private Bank

Few things matter more to investors than clarity and foresight. JPMorgan Private Bank's investment strategy team has established itself as an essential navigator, steering clients away from market pitfalls and towards opportunity.

The team's strategic insights across 50 research publications over the past year have addressed a variety of critical issues, from dissecting China’s growth challenges to spotlighting opportunities in Japan and India.

Their analysis has spanned a diverse range of sectors, from fixed-income portfolio adjustments to stock selections amid the latest craze in artificial intelligence.

At a time of pronounced uncertainty, JPMorgan stands out by setting clear expectations for its clients and uncovering avenues for alpha generation – performance that exceeds the benchmark. As a result, it wins the award for best investment research in Asia in 2024.

The team – consisting of strategists and economists covering macroeconomics, equity strategy, fixed-income strategy and portfolio construction – has often provided contrarian insights that have empowered clients in the market.

For