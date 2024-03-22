Asia’s best for sustainability: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
Asia’s best for sustainability: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024

BNP Paribas Wealth Management has been named Asia’s best private bank for sustainability 2024 in recognition of the firm's comprehensive approach to environmental, social and governance integration and its commendable track record of financial performance.

The firm's dedication to sustainability is evident in the growth of ESG-integrated client assets. The penetration rate of ESG-rated assets under management (AuM) has risen to 79.5%—a year-over-year increase of 0.7 percentage points.

This growth is driven by a notable surge in ESG-rated funds, up 12.3 percentage points year on year, and equities, which rose by 0.5 percentage points. The firm is confidently advancing toward its ambitious goal of a 90% ESG-rated penetration rate by 2025.

BNPP WM boasts broad ESG coverage, with 99% of its stock and 98% of its bond offerings ESG-rated, reflecting over 1,000 stocks and 7,000 bonds. Additionally, 89% of its Asia-recommended funds now have ESG ratings.

In the discretionary portfolio management (DPM) sector, the bank has seen a good uptick in ESG best-in-class and profiled ESG mandates, with AuM more than tripling to $655 million.

PB awardsAsia PacificPB regional awardBNP Paribas
