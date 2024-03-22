Western Europe’s best for philanthropic advisory: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

Western Europe’s best for philanthropic advisory: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s philanthropy solutions have been a noteworthy part of its wider positive impact offering since 2008. The firm aims to provide clients, free of charge, with proposals that fit each step of their philanthropic journey.

Philanthropy advisory is a global offering that relies on an international team of in-house experts who have advised over 1,600 clients since inception. It offers two types of solution.

The first is tailor-made. The firm’s experts provide bespoke advice to clients according to their personal aspirations and values. This advice covers strategy definition, research on chosen causes, legal and fiscal environment analysis, structuring of philanthropic vehicles, beneficiary selection and impact-evaluation methodologies.

The firm also provides local ready-to-use giving solutions through partnerships with national foundations so that clients can give to pre-selected, trustworthy projects.

For example, recently established partnerships include those with the Fondation de France and the King Baudouin Foundation in Belgium.

Relying on the Transnational Giving Europe network, these partnerships enable clients from 19 countries, booked in Luxembourg, to access a practical and secure solution for tax-effective cross-border cash donations.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsWestern EuropePB regional awardBNP Paribas
Gift this article