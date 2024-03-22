Western Europe’s best for philanthropic advisory: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s philanthropy solutions have been a noteworthy part of its wider positive impact offering since 2008. The firm aims to provide clients, free of charge, with proposals that fit each step of their philanthropic journey.

Philanthropy advisory is a global offering that relies on an international team of in-house experts who have advised over 1,600 clients since inception. It offers two types of solution.

The first is tailor-made. The firm’s experts provide bespoke advice to clients according to their personal aspirations and values. This advice covers strategy definition, research on chosen causes, legal and fiscal environment analysis, structuring of philanthropic vehicles, beneficiary selection and impact-evaluation methodologies.

The firm also provides local ready-to-use giving solutions through partnerships with national foundations so that clients can give to pre-selected, trustworthy projects.

For example, recently established partnerships include those with the Fondation de France and the King Baudouin Foundation in Belgium.

Relying on the Transnational Giving Europe network, these partnerships enable clients from 19 countries, booked in Luxembourg, to access a practical and secure solution for tax-effective cross-border cash donations.