Middle East’s best international private bank: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management has been named Euromoney’s best international private bank in the Middle East for 2024.

Competition has intensified in the region over the last few years as more wealth managers look to the Gulf.

But BNPP’s longevity – it has been in the region since the early 1970s – has afforded it the reputation and experience to stand out from the rising number of competitors in regional private banking.

Standout elements of BNPP WM’s offering include its dual services where clients benefit from bankers and advisers specialised on the Middle East region, as well as being able to access bankers and advisers at the bank’s booking centres for more specialised needs.

The bank splits the region into three submarkets – Saudi Arabia, Gulf Cooperation Council excluding KSA and non-resident Indians – in order to cater to the very different needs of each client group.

This approach has proved successful in attracting new clients.