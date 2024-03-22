Nordics and Baltics’ best for UHNW: Carnegie Private Banking

Carnegie Private Banking is this year’s winner for best bank for ultra-high net-worth individuals in the Nordics and Baltics.

Any bank working in UHNW needs to demonstrate a certain level of agility to manage that clientele’s specific needs, from generational wealth to philanthropic activities. The judging panel noted that Carnegie Private Banking is in a unique position to deliver this.

From digital solutions to new funds, the lender has had an impressive year of expanding its product range to meet client needs.

In 2023, Carnegie Private Banking implemented a pilot in asset-class reporting. A select few clients were able to test drive the product and oversee their total holdings irrespective of where those assets were kept.

The integration and aggregation of client data helps deliver a transparent view of multi-asset portfolios, including advanced analytics and reporting. The bank now intends to expand it to a wider number of family office and UHNW clients.

From digital solutions to new funds, Carnegie Private Banking has had an impressive year of expanding its product range to meet client needs

In addition, Carnegie Private Banking teamed up with Swedish private equity firm IK Partners in the spring of 2023 to raise capital for its new European mid-market fund IK X.