North America’s best for UHNW: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan’s wealth management business headed into the coronavirus pandemic with considerable momentum in high and ultra-high net-worth clients. It had only recently founded 23 Wall, a team to advise the biggest and wealthiest families on how to think strategically about the whole panoply of their private assets – everything from companies and property to sports teams and art.

But in 2023, JPMorgan Private Bank doubled down on that already impressive effort, launching a new US family-office practice that would tap into the expertise of private-bank staff in areas such as estate planning, life insurance and strategic wealth-transfer techniques.

The new practice, combined with the bank’s existing strong offering for the wealthiest clients, reinforced JPMorgan’s superiority in the field, making it once again North America’s best in this category, as it was last year.

Our judges saw the bank as able to meet the most sophisticated needs that clients might have, with a multi-faceted approach and a value offering that extends beyond dedicated investments.