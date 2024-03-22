Africa’s best for UHNW: FNB
Private Banking Awards

Africa’s best for UHNW: FNB

March 22, 2024
Full Results

FNB wins the award for Africa's best private bank for ultra-high net-worth this year. The pan-African lender’s distinctive offering for the super wealthy demonstrates its ability to serve these clients.

The bank has made considerable efforts to expand inhouse capabilities for UHNW individuals, albeit with a focus on the South African market, where the majority of its UHNW clients are based.

It doubled its accredited private advisers and increased the number of wealth managers by 50%.

FNB also created UHNW assembly days as a platform to provide feedback on client requirements and what it can offer for succession planning.

FNB launched an investment institute to support portfolio construction for bespoke solutions and promoting FirstRand as an investment destination.

The judging panel was impressed by several case studies in which FNB demonstrated recent innovations on the product side

And in July 2023, it held the first wealth series event via its new client-facing thought-leadership platform, covering themes such as environmental, social and governance, artificial intelligence and other market trends.

FNB

Topics

PB awardsAfricaPB regional awardFNB
