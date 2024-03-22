Middle East’s best for digital solutions: Emirates NBD Private Banking

Emirates NBD has been named Euromoney’s best private bank for digital solutions in the Middle East for a second year in a row.

It is a well-deserved win, thanks to the bank’s impressive digital offering, together with its continued efforts to keep improving in the space.

“Emirates NBD is a forward-looking bank, always incorporating the cutting edge of technology in its operations,” noted the judges.

They added the bank’s “large number of initiatives” put in place this year to further enhance its digital capabilities.

Last year, it further developed straight-through processing to enhance electronic methods of receiving client instructions and to enable faster, paperless transactions. This has resulted in streamlining and automating routine processes across the private bank, from on-boarding documentation to equities trading.

The bank can now receive corporate action notifications on digital channels. This means clients can be certain that their private banker is on top of any important changes in their portfolio.

Its