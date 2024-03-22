Middle East’s best chief investment office: First Abu Dhabi Bank

The challenges presented by the pandemic and broader geopolitical tensions have meant that the role of the chief investment office has become especially important to any private banking offering in the Middle East.

This year’s best CIO for the region is First Abu Dhabi Bank, which impressed the judging panel with its offering.

The CIO offers a comprehensive suite of investment services that cater to a diverse range of client needs, from discretionary portfolio management to advisory services and trade execution.

It also works closely with other parts of the private bank to ensure the benefits of these services are passed on to clients.

The bank holds a global investment weekly call, attended by all relationship managers and investment advisers, to ensure that everyone is aware of the bank’s views and a consistent message is conveyed to clients.

FAB’s CIO developed and maintains the private bank’s product risk rating model, identifying the right offerings for clients

FAB’s CIO services are offered to clients as part of a wider suite of products.