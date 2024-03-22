Western Europe’s best for HNW: Deutsche Bank Private Bank

In its home market, Deutsche Bank has expanded its leadership with high net-worth (HNW) customers, as well as with the ultra-high net-worth (UHNW) clients that are becoming a core focus in Germany, Europe and cross the globe.

Positive net inflows in 2023 exceeded those in 2022, as momentum continued in both client numbers and in revenues.

As Deutsche has striven to follow a one-bank approach, a large proportion of HNW clients, as well as of UHNWs, are referred to the wealth-management division by other parts of the group.

The bank continues to focus on innovative solutions that suit changing customer needs. It provides its HNW clients with access to a wide range of innovative digital solutions and products, such as its award-winning Deutsche Bank Mobile app.

Meanwhile its Depot plus solution enables clients to invest excess liquidity at higher interest rates in pre-defined currency pairs with client-tailored risk profiles.

Tailored investment solutions, such as its strategic asset allocation funds and strategic income allocation funds, are based on Deutsche’s chief investment office market view and follow a robust investment process.